Man cited with reckless driving for crash that blocked I-90

Melissa Luck by Melissa Luck

SPOKANE, Wash – A man was cited for reckless driving for a crash Saturday evening that blocked eastbound lanes of I-90 in Spokane.

Washington State Patrol says John Yarbaro was driving eastbound when he lost control and hit barriers on both sides of the freeway. He also hit a car being driven by a 70-year old, who was taken to the hospital along with a 68-year old passenger.

Yarbaro was taken to the hospital as well.

The crash blocked eastbound lanes near the Altamont exit and slowed traffic in the westbound lanes as well.

