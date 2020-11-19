Man charged with vehicular homicide after violent, fatal crash on I-90

SPOKANE, Wash. — Court documents show that a car crash that killed its passenger and blocked traffic on I-90 for hours in Spokane was the result of road rage, and the driver has been charged with vehicular homicide.

The crash happened October 30; all westbound lanes of I-90 along Second Avenue were blocked, and traffic was backed up for miles in both directions.

According to an affidavit from Washington State Patrol, 40-year-old Casey Walker was aggressively driving on the freeway, recklessly cutting off other drivers while heading westbound.

Walker sped around a car and was driving alongside a Dodge pickup; he then reportedly started yelling at the driver of that car before speeding off. As he did so, he suddenly noticed another car ahead of him in the lane, so Walker allegedly swerved back into the Dodge’s lane, clipping the front of it and sending his car tumbling onto the median barrier.

The car reportedly skidded along the barrier before hitting a seam and violently rolling. Walker and his passenger were both ejected; he landed in the middle of the center lane and suffered critical injuries, while his passenger allegedly landed underneath the rolling car, which quickly caught fire.

The passenger died underneath the vehicle.

Court documents say some of Walker’s family members had recently purchased some acres of land in another state, and he was driving as quickly as he could to get there.

