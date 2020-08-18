Man charged with vehicular homicide after explosive, fatal crash

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

SPOKANE CO., Wash. — A man was charged with vehicular homicide after a fatal crash just north of Spokane.

Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to an explosive crash on West Rutter Parkway Monday evening. Witnesses say two cars crashed, one of them exploding and bursting into flames before rolling to a stop while the other rolled into a ditch.

The alleged victim was receiving medical treatment when deputies arrived. She had severe burns and was quickly transported to the hospital, but later died from her injuries.

Deputies say the other driver, who was sitting in his car in an off-road ditch, was crying and asking if the woman was okay.

He was identified as 23-year-old Jackson Neal.

The alleged victim’s husband was towing a boat, driving just ahead of her, when the crash occurred. He and other witnesses rushed to the scene.

Traffic Unit Investigators and a Drug Recognition Expert arrived to evaluate the incident. Neal blew a .207 blood-alcohol level, and told deputies that he had been drinking throughout the day.

Shortly after taking a blood sample, deputies learned the woman had died.

Neal was booked into the Spokane County Jail for vehicular homicide. Investigators are still looking at the case, but they believe speed and impairment were the causes of this crash.

