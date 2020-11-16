Man charged with vehicular homicide after Browne’s Addition crash

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

SPOKANE, Wash. — A man was charged with vehicular homicide after hitting a pedestrian in Browne’s Addition; that person later died from their injuries.

The incident happened Saturday night at Sunset Highway and Cannon Street; 24-year-old Robert Findley reportedly struck a person who suffered life-threatening injuries. Officers responded to the scene and determined that Findley was impaired; at the time, he was arrested for vehicular assault.

The alleged victim was taken to the hospital, but despite the efforts of staff, they succumbed to their injuries and died.

Findley’s charges were changed to vehicular homicide.

During the investigation, Spokane Police say traffic barricades were set up and police lights were flashing—despite this, three other vehicles drove through the barricades and disrupted the investigation. One man was arrested for a DUI.

