Man charged with vehicular assault for Spokane Valley head-on crash

by Erin Robinson

Credit: Spokane County Sheriff's Office

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – A man is accused of driving under the influence when he crashed head-on into another car in Spokane Valley.

The Spokane Valley Police Department said David Gilchunmogon, 39, was driving east on Mission Ave when he swerved, crossed the centerline and collided with the victim’s vehicle.

The victim was hit head-on and was trapped inside her car. Firefighters rescued her and took her to the hospital for evaluation. Authorities said she had substantial, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Gilchunmogon was booked into jail for felony vehicular assault.

