Man charged with two felonies, five misdemeanors over car prowling

by Will Wixey

Credit: Spokane County Sheriff's Office via Facebook

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A Spokane Valley burglary suspect was charged with two felonies and five misdemeanor charges after deputies suspected him of stealing items from several cars.

On March 15 at around 1:20 a.m., Spokane Valley deputies responded to a call about a possible burglary on South Dishman Mica Road near East 4th Avenue. Deputy Josiah Loos arrived at the scene and noticed two subjects near a dark-colored SUV.

Upon approaching the vehicle, Deputy Loos said a man ran away, prompting a call for backup. Deputy Loos says he located a 2002 Mercury Mountaineer and noticed a wide hole cut in a chain-link fence nearby. He also saw several tools/work equipment inside the Mercury, estimating the value at around $3,000.

Another deputy later contacted a man who was out of breath and looking back at Deputy Loos. He was identified as 33-year-old Jacob Owens. The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office says Owens admitted to rummaging through work vehicles and taking tools from them.

Owens was taken to Spokane County Jail and was booked for second-degree burglary, second-degree theft, three counts of second-degree vehicle prowling, third-degree malicious mischief, and second-degree criminal trespass. He was released 14-hours later.

A Spokane Valley Investigative Unit detective learned that the victim business reported a similar burglary, and that Owens was a former employee there several years ago. The owner said Owens has no association with the business, and that he suspects Owens of the burglaries.

A search warrant was later obtained, and SVIU detectives found an estimated $20,000 worth of tools and equipment inside the Mercury. After the search, Owen’s second-degree theft charge was upgraded to first-degree theft, and another first-degree theft charge was added.

