Man believed to have shot Post Falls Police officer identified

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

Credit: Post Falls Police

POST FALLS, Idaho — The man believed to have shot a Post Falls Police officer was identified 53-year-old Thomas W. Boland by the coroner.

Boland was found dead inside a home on S. Bentley after the shooting.

PFPD said 36-year-old Justin Anderson was attempting to serve Boland a warrant on Tuesday night. Anderson was shot and also fired a shot during the altercation.

He called dispatch to say he had been shot below his bulletproof vest as Boland ran inside the house.

Additional officers responded to the scene as Anderson was taken into surgery at Kootenai Health. He is expected to make a fully recovery and will likely be in the hospital through the end of the week.

As Anderson was being treated for his injuries, Boland barricaded himself inside the home, refusing to come out. He was ultimately found dead inside of the house, but it is not clear how he died.

The investigation remains active.

