Man arrested on arson charges for St Charles School fire

SPOKANE, Wash – Spokane Police have arrested a man they say started a fire at St Charles Church and school.

22-year old Rio Antonio Mirabal was arrested Friday afternoon on first degree arson charges.

The fire March 18th caused extensive damage to the church rectory and the hallway of the school. Church services are being held outside for the time being; the church hopes to have the sanctuary ready for Easter Sunday mass.

Police say they received a tip that Mirabel was the suspect after seeing surveillance video and photos released Thursday. Police say forensic evidence at the scene ties Mirabel to the fire.

He has two prior misdemeanor convictions not related to arson. Police say he doesn’t list a current address.

