Man arrested in Spokane Valley hit and run

Matthew Kincanon by Matthew Kincanon

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A suspect was arrested in connection to a hit and run in Spokane Valley that left a man severely injured.

Spokane Valley Deputies arrested 31-year-old George R. Bell II for allegedly hitting a 43-year-old man with a Toyota Camry on March 26. The victim said that Bell is his ex-girlfriend’s boyfriend.

The victim said the incident occurred in a parking lot where he and his ex-girlfriend went to retrieve some of the woman’s property from a box truck parked there. He claimed that Bell arrived in a Camry and ran into the back of their Honda. When the victim exited from the vehicle to confront Bell he claimed that the suspect hit and ran over him, dragging him for a short distance.

The victim was treated at the scene and transported to a hospital for severe injuries to his legs.

The ex-girlfriend claimed to deputies that while she was inside the back of the truck she heard the sound of two cars colliding and victim screaming. When she looked out of the truck she saw the victim lying on the ground and called 911.

Bell claimed to deputies that he wasn’t at fault and that the victim was being intimidating and aggressive toward him. The suspect claimed he tried to flee the parking lot and struck the victim in the process. He said that he confronted the victim and his ex-girlfriend for supposedly robbing his truck.

Bell was charged with second degree assault and hit-and-run injury and remains in jail on a $7,500 bond. He is also being held on an unrelated first degree theft charge with an additional $2,500 bond.

