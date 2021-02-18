Man arrested for vandalizing Temple Beth Shalom

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police have arrested a man for vandalizing Temple Beth Shalom earlier this month.

SPD confirmed the arrest Thursday, but have not provided a name yet.

The synagogue was defaced with swastikas and anti-Semitic graffiti, and the Holocaust memorial nearby was also damaged last week. Surveillance images captured a man dressed in dark clothes, who Spokane Police had been working to identify for around two weeks.

This is a developing story.

