Man arrested for threatening to burn down Rosalia church

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

ROSALIA, Wash. — A Rosalia man was arrested for making threats to burn down a local church.

A witness told the Whitman County Sheriff’s Office that 45-year-old Samuel Owens made comments about burning down the Community Baptist Church and was acting aggressively.

The witness also said she watched Owens pour gasoline out of a fuel container onto a door and porch connected to the building.

Deputies responded quickly after and found Owens trying to force his way into one of the exterior doors.

He was taken into custody and booked into jail on charges of attempted first-degree arson, criminal trespass and malicious mischief. He will make his first court appearance on Tuesday.

