Man arrested for threatening to bomb Planned Parenthood released Thursday

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

SPOKANE, Wash. — A man was arrested last week for making threats to bomb Planned Parenthood, but was released Thursday.

On November 25, 45-year-old Jermain Wakefield called 911 and told police he had planted bombs in Planned Parenthood, as well as claiming he had planted bombs across the U.S. and wanted the Spokane Police to protect him from the devil.

According to court documents, Spokane Police’s Behavioral Health Unit has dealt with Wakefield before.

Police checked the clinic and did not find any explosives, nor did they find Wakefield — though he was later taken into custody by the Sheriff’s Office.

Wakefield was charged with making bomb threats and booked into the Spokane County Jail, but was released Thursday.

