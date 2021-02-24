Man arrested for strangling, assaulting woman in N. Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — A man was arrested for strangling and assaulting a woman, then shooting out her window to escape.

Spokane Police responded to a call of a shooting at an apartment complex near Rowan and Driscoll early Tuesday morning. The caller told officers she heard the gunshot and glass break, and when she went to her balcony to see what happened, she saw a man in a black hoodie with white lettering run away.

The caller said she went to the back of the building and found a handgun magazine on the ground, then spoke to the person in the apartment the suspect ran from, who said the man was “Johnny” — who police later identified as 29-year-old John Felch.

Officers spoke with the alleged victim, who explained that Felch had come over to talk. The conservation turned sour and Felch got angry, assaulting and strangling her before leaving. She said she did not know why he stopped assaulting her or when he ran.

A K9 unit was called in and tracked Felch to his home some blocks north.

The SWAT Team was called in and Felch was taken into custody. Officers found the black hoodie with white lettering, as well as firearms — one of which had a magazine missing.

Felch was booked into the Spokane County Jail for second-degree assault, third-degree malicious mischief, reckless endangerment and two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm.

