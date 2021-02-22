Man arrested for stealing catalytic converter

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police arrested a man for stealing and selling a catalytic converter just hours prior.

Officers were called to a theft at Sweatshop Auto Sales Monday morning. Employees showed them surveillance video that captured a suspect, later identified as 38-year-old Robert Evans, pulling into the lot, walking around some vehicles, then getting under one and sawing off its converter before getting in his car and driving off.

A few hours later, the employees spotted a matching vehicle parked on Wellesley and Crestline.

Officers arrived and arrested Evans and a woman who was with him. Evans reportedly gave police a fake name due to having a felony warrant for his arrest, though he was wearing the same clothes from the surveillance video.

An investigation revealed that Evans sold the converter for $50, and Evans still had that cash on him. Officers recovered the converter and returned it to its owners, and also returned the $50 to the person who bought the converter from Evans.

Evans was booked into the Spokane County Jail for felony theft and trafficking stolen property.

Spokane Police issued a warning just last week, noting an increase in catalytic converter theft across the city. They say they are still investigating previous thefts.

