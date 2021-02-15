Man arrested for stealing car less than 30 minutes after being released from jail

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police arrested a man for stealing a teenager’s car just 20 minutes after he was released from jail.

Police say 31-year-old Marcus Goodman was released from jail on a felony charge at 10:08 p.m. Saturday night. At 10:28 p.m., police responded to a carjacking call; a 16-year-old girl told officers she was approached by a man who demanded her car, implying he was carrying a gun.

Officers found the car near Francis and Nevada at 1 a.m. Sunday morning and arrested Goodman.

An investigation found that Goodman was released from jail, traveled 1.5 miles to Browne’s Addition and stole the teen’s car.

Goodman was booked back into the Spokane County Jail for second-degree robbery.

