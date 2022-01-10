Man arrested for stabbing person in downtown Spokane

by Olivia Roberts

SPOKANE, Wash. — A man was arrested Sunday night for stabbing a person in downtown Spokane.

Spokane Police received at least three calls of a stabbing near Browne and Spokane Falls Blvd. around 6:30 p.m. One of the calls was from the stabber himself.

Police arrived and found one person with non-life threatening stab wounds to the hand and arm.

Police arrested 70-year-old Richard Pedigo.

Pedigo is charged with first degree assault and first degree burglary.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.