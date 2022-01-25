Man arrested for slamming stolen SUV into Spokane deputies’ patrol cars

by Erin Robinson

COPYRIGHT 4 NEWS NOW

SPOKANE, Wash. – A 34-year-old man is accused of slamming into two patrol cars while trying to flee from Spokane deputies last week.

The Sheriff’s office was first dispatched to a side street near Holy Cross Cemetery for a report of a man passed out in an SUV. The caller said they tried, but could not wake the man.

Deputies arrived to find Steven E. Bronowski breathing but slumped forward in a stolen Honda CRV.

READ: Police investigating reports of people being attacked at Manito Park

Deputies positioned their patrol cars to the front and rear bumpers of the Honda to try and stop Bronowski if he tried to flee. They could not wake him with their PA system, but Bronowski ultimately woke up when deputies started knocking on the car’s window.

Deputies told Bronowski to get out of the car, but said he instead turned it on and slammed into two patrol cars.

He reportedly drove away from the scene recklessly while deputies tried to pursue him. They stopped the pursuit because of safety concerns, but received a call about a suspicious vehicle and person about 10 minutes later.

Spokane Police then responded to the area of W Grace Ave and N A St. They located the stolen Honda and saw Bronowski running toward the Spokane River.

Officers, deputies and a law enforcement helicopter then set up a perimeter. One deputy heard branches breaking in nearby brush and the air unit was able to find a heat signature.

Bronowski then crawled out and attempted to run again, but fell.

He was taken into custody, provided medical attention and was later booked into jail.

Bronowski faces charges of theft of a stolen motor vehicle, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, attempting to elude a police vehicle and two counts of hit and run. He is also being held on an unrelated second-degree assault-domestic violence charge.



READ: Woman hit by car, killed near Spokane’s Mission Park

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.