Man arrested for setting fire at Paulsen Building

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

SPOKANE, Wash. — A man has been arrested for setting a fire at the Paulsen Building early Tuesday morning.

Police arrested 32-year-old Charles Campbell for second-degree arson and a felony Department of Corrections warrant.

Authorities say they checked surveillance video from a business nearby, and officers at the downtown precinct found Campbell near Third and Howard later Tuesday morning.

According to fire crews, the fire started on first floor of the building and flames were seen through a broken window. About $25,000 worth of damage was done to the building.

