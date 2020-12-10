Man arrested for malicious mischief after destroying apartment, laundry machines at Bach Haven

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

SPOKANE, Wash. — A man was charged with malicious mischief after destroying laundry machines and his own apartment at Father Bach Haven. Police say the man was covered in blood from rolling around in broken glass.

Sunday evening, officers were dispatched to reports of a naked man, covered in blood, destroying the laundry facility in the Father Bach Haven apartments.

When they arrived, they observed 51-year-old Wayne Weston covered in blood “screaming, yelling and flopping all over the ground.” Weston had reportedly pulled the washer and dryer from the wall and had cut himself on broken glass.

Officers called in medical personnel and were able to calm Weston down, who told them that he had been taking methamphetamine, and took more than his usual amount.

Once he was being treated, officers accompanied staff to Weston’s apartment, which was flooded and filled with debris. That, in addition to the damages to the laundry equipment, totaled over $5,000 — which requires a first-degree malicious mischief charge, according to the Police Department.

Weston was transported to the hospital for treatment and charged with malicious mischief.

