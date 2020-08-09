Man arrested for DUI after crashing through wooden fencing outside N. Spokane home, police say

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police arrested a man for driving under the influence after he allegedly veered off the road near Cleveland and Ash and crashed through a homeowner’s fence.

Police say that 33-year-old Belton Lomae destroyed about 50 feet of wooden fencing, which threw pickets against the house and startled the people inside. The vehicle died shortly after and sustained heavy damage on the front end, where a picket got lodged through the front grill.







Lomae blew two-times over the legal limit, according to police, and he also has convictions in several states—including another DUI from 2008.

No other people were injured in the crash.

