Man arrested for attempting to throw person off Monroe St. Bridge

SPOKANE, Wash. — A man was arrested for attempting to throw a person off the Monroe St. Bridge Tuesday night.

According to Spokane Police, the incident happened shortly after 8:00 p.m. when an officer noticed a distraught man on the bridge. Police learned another man, 34-year old Vincent Petrushkin, had asked him for money and then attempted to throw him off the bridge when he refused.

According to witnesses, the man was seen teetering over the edge. Police said he was able to pull himself back to safety and Petrushkin ran from the scene.

The relationship between the two is still unknown, but an initial investigation shows they may have known each other.

About an hour later, Petrushkin was found and arrested for attempted 2nd degree murder.

