Man arrested for attempted murder of two Adams County deputies, Fish and Game officer

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

ADAMS CO., Idaho — Law enforcement officers arrested a man who was wanted for trying to kill two Adams County deputies and an Idaho Fish and Game officer earlier this week.

Idaho State Police say the deputies were responding to a call from the family of William “Bill” Pearl James, who said James had violated a protection order.

Police say James shot at the deputies and an Idaho Fish and Game officer, who was in the area and tried to help.

After a two-day search, officers arrested James near his home in New Meadows.

Idaho State Police, the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, the Valley County Sheriff’s Office, and the McCall Police Department all assisted with the arrest.

“The mission of the Idaho State Police, like many of the agencies here is safety, and we’re all committed and working to keep people safe,” said Captain Matt Sly with Idaho State Police. “We are grateful for all the officers who responded and that we were able to take James into custody today.”

READ: Man wanted for attempted murder of two Adams County deputies

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.