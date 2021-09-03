Police: Man threatening maskless WSU students with tickets

by Erin Robinson

PULLMAN, Wash. — A man has been approaching unmasked Washington State University students and threatening them with tickets.

But, he is not with local law enforcement.

We have received a third-party report of a male subject in a 2000s Toyota vehicle, approaching WSU students under the guise of masking enforcement. This subject is taking photos of student IDs & driver’s licenses, and indicates that tickets will be mailed. (1 of 3) pic.twitter.com/YLD6QTFOBQ — PullmanPolice (@PullmanPolice) September 3, 2021

A report to Pullman Police said the man is taking photos of student ID and driver’s licenses, then telling students they will get a ticket in the mail.

Police said he is not a member of local law enforcement and is not with the WSU administration.

Anyone with information about the man is asked to report it to law enforcement. He is believed to be driving a 2000s Toyota.

