Man airlifted by helicopter from Hangman Valley Golf Course

SPOKANE, Wash. — A LifeFlight helicopter touched down on the green at Hangman Valley Gold Course on Sunday, where staff and bystanders helped a man suffering from cardiac arrest.

According to Spokane County Fire District 8, people helped first responders bring back pulses and blood pressure to the patient, which they say gave him a fighting chance.

The man’s condition is not yet known.

