Man accused of trying to throw off deputies by lighting spray from can on fire

SPOKANE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE Man accused of lighting arenol can on fire.

SPOKANE, Wash.– A man accused of prowling around cars near Whitworth University and threatening police was booked into jail.

It started Thursday morning when Ace Harris, 40, was allegedly looking into cars near the school’s campus, the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office said. Then, when a Whitworth security officer tried to talk to Harris, the suspect threatened him with bear spray, investigators said.

The security officer turned the tables on Harris and started using pepper spray, the sheriff’s office said. The security officer also told Harris to leave the property and stay away.

The sheriff’s office said several of its deputies found Harris standing between two parked cars. As a sergeant was getting out of his car, Harris started walking away, the sheriff’s office said. Investigators said the sergeant identified himself and told Harris to stop. Harris was about 20 feet away from him at this point, the sheriff’s office said.

That’s when Harris allegedly started spraying from an aerosol can in the sergeant’s direction and lit it on fire, sending flames about two feet out of the can, the sheriff’s office said.

When the sergeant called for backup, Harris started to run away, deputies said. The chase ended when the sergeant used his taser, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said Harris admitted he was looking into cars while waiting for a friend to pick him up. He also admitted he lit the aerosol can on fire, saying his intended to have law enforcement shoot him, the sheriff’s office said.

Harris was booked into the Spokane County Jail for intimidating a public servant, criminal trespass and obstruction.

