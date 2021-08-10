Man accused of stealing car drowns when jumping into river to escape deputies

It all started when a man and his brother spotted their stolen car and confronted the man accused of taking it.

MARLOTT, Wash. — What started as a stolen car chase ended with a man drowning in the river trying to get away from deputies, according to the Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said it all started when Jesus Dominguez-Martinez, 43, and his brother were out looking for his stolen car. While they were out they spotted it at a home and decided to confront a man who was there, investigators said.

Deputies said Dominguez-Martinez told them the man had a knife on him and chased him back to his car. When Dominguez-Martinez got back to the car he locked the door and the man hit the window several times and tried to open the car door, according to the sheriff’s office. Dominguez-Martinez and his brother then drove off, according to investigators.

The man then got into the stolen car and started following them for a bit before turning around, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies said that’s when Dominguez-Martinez called the Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office.

Dominguez-Martinez then followed the man in the stolen car as it pulled into an orchard, deputies said. Dominguez-Martinez waited for investigators to arrive and helped show them where it had gone, deputies said.

By the time the stolen car was found, deputies say there was nobody inside.

Investigators said people in the nearby community reported seeing a man in all black with no shoes on running in the area. Deputies said he was last seen floating down the river holding onto a log.

Deputies responded to the area the man was last seen in and found him crawling on the river bank. Investigators said they yelled for him to stop running away from them and give in. The man told them he would not give up and kept going down the river, the sheriff’s office said.

The man and deputies went back and forth for some time until the man ran back toward the river, investigators said. He started swimming toward the west side of the river, according to the sheriff’s office.

After jumping back into the water the man was seen having trouble swimming in an area with a strong current, according to the sheriff’s office. At one point he went under and never made it back up, investigators said.

The sheriff’s office said divers were sent in to help along with a helicopter. The search was eventually called off because it was getting too dark, according to investigators

The next day the sheriff’s office said it went back to look for the man. His body was found a few hours later, according to investigators.

