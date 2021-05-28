Man accused of shooting, killing 16-year-old Moses Lake boy arrested

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

MOSES LAKE, Wash. — The suspect in a 16-year-old Moses Lake boy’s death was arrested Thursday afternoon.

The young boy was shot and killed on Monday.

Authorities, including federal law enforcement officers, arrested the suspect, 24-year-old Daniel Serrano Sosa, at an address on Patton Boulevard after a brief standoff.

iFiberOne News reported an 18-year-old man was also shot and taken to the hospital in Monday’s shooting.

