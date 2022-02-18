Man accused of robbing Spokane Valley convenient store in January arrested

by Will Wixey

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — On Wednesday, Spokane Valley police arrested the man they said robbed a convenience store last month.

Officers responded to an armed robbery at a convenience store at 102 S. Thierman Road on Jan. 21. People who saw it happen described the suspect and his car, but deputies could not locate him.

Spokane Valley police said they identified the suspect as 37-year-old Jason K.N. Watters. They used probable cause to charge him with first-degree robbery.

Officers responded to a welfare check made by Watters on Wednesday. According to investigators, Watters called because he thought he was going to get shot by people following him, saying he had a gun and knives in his car.

The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy responded to the call, saw Watters’ car, but did not see anyone that appeared involved. Knowing that Watters had probable cause for first-degree robbery charges, the deputy waited for assistance before contacting Watters. Watters then left the parking lot, driving south on Argonne.

The deputy made a traffic stop on Watters, where he was then detained without incident. He was transported to the Public Safety Building to be interviewed.

SVPD says Watters waived his rights and agreed to answer questions regarding the robbery. Police said Watters told them he was under the influence of methamphetamine and alcohol, and barely remembered that day. SVPD says Watters stated the gun he used was not his, and that he took it prior to the robbery and put it back afterward, and that the gun’s magazine was empty.

Watters is currently booked into the Spokane County Jail for first-degree robbery with a bond set at $15,000.

