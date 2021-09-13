Man accused of murdering 70-year-old Clark Fork man held without bond

James “Jimmy” David Russell Credit: Bonner County Sheriff's Office

CLARK FORK, Idaho– The Bonner County Sheriff’s Office says it arrested a 39-year-old man accused of killing a 70-year-old man.

It started when the body of David Flaget was found inside a car Friday, according to investigators. Deputies say they also found Jimmy Russell living on the property where Flaget was found.

Investigators say there was an indication Russell had somehow been involved in the death of Flaget so he was detained. Then, detectives responded to investigate. During their investigation, they say they established probable cause that Flaget had died at the hands of Russell.

Russell was arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

On Monday, a judge suspended Russell’s preliminary hearing, signed an order for competency evaluation and ordered him to stay in custody with no bond.

The Bonner County Sheriff’s Office says the investigation is ongoing.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.