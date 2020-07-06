Man accused of killing another man at Mead homeless camp

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — A 37-year-old man has been charged with murder in the death of another man at a homeless camp near Mead.

According to the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office, deputies found the 41-year-old victim dead in a tent near E. Farwell Rd and Highway 2 late Saturday night. The victim’s friend originally found him and called fire responders to the area.

Through an initial investigation, deputies identified the suspect a Robert J. Tolliver. The Sheriff’s Office said the victim died from blunt force trauma during a dispute about a reported theft.

Deputies located Tolliver at a different homeless camp on N. Newport Highway and took him into custody.

He has been charged with first-degree murder and has been booked into the Spokane County Jail.

The Medical Examiner will release the name of the victim at a later time.

