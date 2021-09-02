Man accused of hitting woman with pickup, killing her faces vehicular manslaughter charge

CALDER, Idaho– Idaho State Police say they have arrested a man accused of hitting a woman with his pickup and dragging her body down the road.

Troopers said on Thursday night Richard E. Rogers, Jr., 72, was driving down 1st Street in Calder when he hit a woman in her 30s. Witnesses said Rogers didn’t slow down or stop when he hit her. He also allegedly dragged her body under the pickup, investigators said, adding she died at the scene.

The people who saw the crash were able to give investigators a description of the pickup and the driver, according to troopers. Witnesses said they last saw Rogers on St. Joe River Rd. headed west toward St. Maries.

Troopers said a Benewah County deputy was able to track Rogers down and stop him. When troopers got to Rogers, they said he had slurred speech, glassy eyes and smelled of alcohol.

Rogers was arrested and booked into the Shoshone County Jail. He faces charges of vehicular manslaughter and leaving the scene of an accident resulting in injury or death.

The incident is under investigation.

