Man accused of carjacking delivery driver in East Central arrested

by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — A man accused of carjacking a delivery driver in East Central has been arrested.

Bobby R. McBride, 35, is accused of stealing a woman’s car last Thursday while she was delivering groceries near Stone and Fifth. Police said McBride jumped in the car and took off.

The woman told officers she ran back to her car in an effort to stop McBride. She tried to get him out and was dragged for a bit.

Police said McBride continued to drive and eventually crashed into another car near Cannon and Gardner. He then got out and ran off.

Officers said they identified McBride as a suspect because he left a bag in that car that had identifying items like letters and documents.

He was ultimately arrested Sunday on S. Wall St. He is homeless and had an outstanding Department of Corrections warrant out for his arrest.

He was taken into custody on the warrant and simultaneously charged with first-degree robbery.

