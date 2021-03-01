Man accidentally shoots four-year-old son in the head, charged with manslaughter

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

OTHELLO, Wash. — An Othello man has been charged with manslaughter after accidentally shooting his four-year-old son in the head.

Othello Police confirmed Sunday that the boy died from his injuries.

Police were called to the home of 27-year-old Felipe Tapia-Perez in response to a shooting, where the man admitted to officers that he had accidentally shot his son in the head. The boy had been taken to a local hospital but died shortly after.

Tapia-Perez was booked into the Adams County Jail for second-degree manslaughter, possession of a stolen firearm and alien possession of a firearm.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Othello PD: Father admits to accidentally shooting 4-year-old son in the head

