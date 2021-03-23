Malden woman gets new home, furniture thanks to Spokane store and Western Anabaptist Missionaries

MALDEN, Wash. — Spokane furniture store 16 Cents, 3 Shoes, & 5 Socks and members of the Western Anabaptist Missionaries teamed up to build and furnish a home for a woman who lost everything in the Malden fire.

16 Cents says Lori Dickinson was away from home when the Babb Road Fire consumed Malden, but her 85-year-old mother was, watching as the flames closed in on the house. A neighbor was able to get in and save her, but the home and everything in it — furniture, family photos, trinkets, hand-me-downs — were reduced to ashes.

“It was pretty traumatic and devastating. We were very thankful for that neighbor,” said Melissa Dickinson, Lori’s daughter.

Despite this crushing loss, 16 Cents says Lori kept supporting her community, working at the food bank in Malden and commuting from Spokane where she is temporarily living with her daughter.

Some months ago, Western Anabaptist Missionaries selected Dickinson to receive a new home, which began construction in February. Dickinson will be moving in in a few weeks, 16 Cents says.

“Oh my gosh, my mom cried and cried when she found out they choose her,” said Melissa.

16 Cents chipped in to support the project, surprising Lori with a $5,000 shopping spree at the furniture store — she said she is going to buy a new mattress, bed and couch for her new home.

Then last week, 16 Cents owner Jason McSteen walked Melissa and Lori through the new house.

“That is so awesome and really great for them to do that,” said Lori. “Oh my gosh, it’s so awesome.”

