Malden tree now decked out in holiday lights, thanks to Extreme Team and partners

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

MALDEN, Wash. — When a wildfire ripped through the small town of Malden back in September, many of its residents were left without a home ahead of the holidays.

Celebrating the holidays during a pandemic is hard enough. Imagine trying to feel festive when the home you should be decorating a tree in right now was burned to the ground months back.

Despite these circumstances, the people who still live in Malden have maintained good spirits. They have to; They have work to do, rebuilding the home they all love.

Those spirits were lifted a little more on Saturday, when Mark Peterson and the Extreme Team- with help from Avista and ACE Hardware- showed up with twinkling lights to decorate a tree in the town, still left standing.

The town of Malden was devastated by a wildfire on Labor Day, burning down multiple homes. Today, with the help of the @ExtremeTeamKXLY, Ace Hardware and more, they brought them a little Christmas joy by lighting a tree for those still living here. #4NewsNow pic.twitter.com/xTHrsk6Yv9 — Elenee Dao KXLY (@Elenee_Dao) December 5, 2020

Malden is making progress on the road to recovery. The town’s interim mayor says they will focus on rebuilding four homes at a time, construction on the first of which could begin as soon as January.

READ: Spokane’s General Store hosts shopping spree for kids who lost everything in Malden fire

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.