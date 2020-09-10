Malden residents can get their mail at the Rosalia Post Office

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

ROSALIA, Wash. — Malden residents needing their mail can pick it up at the Rosalia Post Office.

The Malden Post Office, like the majority of structures in town, was destroyed in the wildfire earlier this week.

The U.S. Postal Service has relocated all Malden mail operations to Rosalia. The post office is location at 511 S. Whitman Ave, Rosalia, WA 99170-9998.

It is open from 8 a.m. to noon and 2:45 to 4:45 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Customers are asked to bring photo identification to receive their mail.

RELATED: ‘The entire town is gone’: Malden devastated by wildfires, most homes destroyed

READ: ‘Feel like my heart is just crumbled in pieces’: Malden family visits destroyed home for first time

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.