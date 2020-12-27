Malden man fatally shoots himself Saturday, deputies say

4 News Now Staff by 4 News Now Staff

MALDEN, Wash. — Whitman County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an apparent suicide in Malden on Saturday.

Deputies and medical responders were dispatched to the town after a woman called and said her husband was bleeding from his head. They arrived and declared the man dead at the scene from a self-inflicted gunshot.

The Coroner’s Office is working to determine the exact cause and manner of death.

