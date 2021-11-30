Making Spirits Bright: Mark Peterson and the Extreme Team to unveil holiday lights at Cowley Park Wednesday

by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — Mark Peterson and the 4 News Now Extreme Team have been hard at work.

With the help of Avista, Directors Mortgage, ACE Hardware and many volunteers, they are making spirits bright by lighting up Cowley Park once again.

The annual light display is a tradition that brings a little magic to the children at Sacred Heart Children’s Hospital.

The big reveal will happen Wednesday, so tune into 4 News Now at 5 and 6 to watch Mark turn the lights on.

