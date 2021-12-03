Making Spirits Bright: Mark Peterson and the Extreme Team light up Cowley Park

by Olivia Roberts

SPOKANE, Wash. — 3…2…1! The lights are up at Cowley Park!

Mark Peterson and the 4 News Now Extreme Team flipped the switch on the annual light display at Sacred Heart Children’s Hospital Wednesday night.

Making Spirits Bright is a tradition that brings a little magic to the children and caregivers at the hospital.

If you feel moved to donate, you can do so here.

Copyright 4 News Now

