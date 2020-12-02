Making Spirits Bright: Extreme Team to unveil holiday lights at Cowley Park on Thursday

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Extreme Team is hard at work putting the finishing touches on this year’s Making Spirits Bright holiday display.

As always, Cowley Park will be lit up all month long to bring some extra joy to those working and staying in the hospital.

This year’s theme is “4 The Helpers” and is dedicated to all of those on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The annual display is made possible by the volunteers and sponsors who dedicate their time and skills to the project. This year’s display is all thanks to Avista, Directors Mortgage and ACE.

The big reveal is coming up on Thursday, so tune into Good Morning Northwest and 4 News Now at 5 and 6 to see Mark Peterson turn the lights on.

