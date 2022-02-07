Make those reservations: Inlander Restaurant Week menus are live

by Erin Robinson

Pho from Little Noodle is photographed for Inlander Restaurant Week at the Inlander office, Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, in Spokane, Wash. (Young Kwak/The Inlander)

SPOKANE, Wash. — It’s time to start making your reservations for Inlander Restaurant Week.

The annual event returns February 24, but menus went live online Monday morning.

For 10 days, guests will be able to enjoy three course meals at a variety of restaurants across the Inland Northwest. Meals will be set a price point of $22, $33 or $44.

Menus can be browsed online by price, cuisine or area.

This year, organizers are also encouraging guests to drink local. Each menu includes three local drink options.

To browse through the menus, click here.

READ: Satisfy your sweet tooth at this new South Hill shop

RELATED: ‘We’re having a hard time’: Local restaurants do what they can to battle staffing shortage, keep costs down

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.