Make sure you have SPF on hand, it’s going to be a hot week ahead! – Katerina

Katerina Chryssafis by Katerina Chryssafis

SPOKANE, Wash. – It’s been summer for some time now, but starting Sunday it will start to feel like it! Temperatures will be mostly in the upper 80s and 90s across the Inland Northwest.

HEATING UP: We're going to warm up into the upper 80's and 90's in most places tomorrow! Expect mostly sunshine with a little bit of cloud cover in the afternoon hours. #WAwx #IDwx pic.twitter.com/GtqJB6lDD7 — Katerina Chryssafis (@kchryssafis) July 19, 2020

SUNDAY PLANNER: Do you think we'll reach 90 degrees tomorrow in Spokane? Either way, we'll be close! Our high is expected to reach 89 degrees. #WAwx #IDwx pic.twitter.com/FvQ88kXmSn — Katerina Chryssafis (@kchryssafis) July 19, 2020

We’re expecting mostly sunshine with potentially a little cloud cover in the afternoon. If you think 89 degrees is hot, wait until you see what’s in store for the rest of the week.

7-DAY FORECAST: The 90's are making a comeback! Tuesday will be downright hot, with our high reaching 96 degrees. Make sure to hydrate and wear SPF! #WAwx #IDwx pic.twitter.com/9TYDhLMSNI — Katerina Chryssafis (@kchryssafis) July 19, 2020

All I can see is that 96 degree temperature on Tuesday. Already getting my hydro flask ready as we speak.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.