Make sure you have SPF on hand, it’s going to be a hot week ahead! – Katerina
SPOKANE, Wash. – It’s been summer for some time now, but starting Sunday it will start to feel like it! Temperatures will be mostly in the upper 80s and 90s across the Inland Northwest.
We’re expecting mostly sunshine with potentially a little cloud cover in the afternoon. If you think 89 degrees is hot, wait until you see what’s in store for the rest of the week.
All I can see is that 96 degree temperature on Tuesday. Already getting my hydro flask ready as we speak.
