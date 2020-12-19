Make sure to finish those last-minute errands early; Rain is on the way

SPOKANE, Wash. — It’s the last weekend before Christmas and there’s still plenty of time to head downtown and see the lights- but you may want to bring a jacket and umbrella.

Both mornings this weekend will start out windy. Another storm system will move through the region Saturday afternoon, bringing rain through the Cascades and Idaho Panhandle.

If you’re traveling over a mountain pass this weekend, the National Weather Service is advising you to drive carefully. Light snow is currently falling in Stevens and Lookout Pass.

Light snow is falling at Stevens and Lookout Pass. Heads up if you are traveling this morning. #wawx #idwx pic.twitter.com/L6nt9eSU7w — NWS Spokane (@NWSSpokane) December 19, 2020

That rain will taper off after the weekend, making way for a mostly sunny week (and yes, that includes Christmas Day). As of Saturday, the National Weather Service says Thursday will be mostly sunny with a high near 37.

While it doesn’t look like we’ll have snow in time for the holiday, forecasters say it’s still possible. A video posted by the NWS shows snow patterns on Christmas over the years.

Snow in the Pac NW for Christmas? The answer is usually yes! For your specific area…well that may be a bit more complicated. Here is the snow on Christmas day for the US since 1900. #wawx #idwx ❄️ https://t.co/92o8i7Dnw6 — NWS Spokane (@NWSSpokane) December 19, 2020

