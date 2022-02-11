‘Make our meals stretch further’: Inflation forces families to find new ways to put food on the table

by Vanessa Perez

SPOKANE, Wash. — Whether you’re at the grocery store or the gas pump, life is more expensive.

New numbers show inflation is at a 40-year high. Demand and supply chain issues continue to push costs up, which is causing families to look at new options for purchasing food.

The Wall Street Journal says households are spending an extra $250 a month due to rising costs. Overall, the consumer price index rose 7.5% over the past year.

Our Place Community Outreach is seeing an uptick in clients due to the rising costs of gas and food. Just last week, 40 new families utilized the food bank, which is something the nonprofit says is unheard of.

Our Place served 250 families on Wednesday. The nonprofit provides a variety of services such as food, clothing, and hygiene products.

Executive director Tracie Swanson says when other things cost more, the family food budget is usually what takes a cut.

“I just want to encourage people if they’re in need to come and visit us.,” said Swanson. “Like I said put your pride aside and feed your families and get them some healthy food. Don’t worry about the stigma, so many of us have been here.”

Dianne Ladines who was a first-timer at Our Place says she’s feeling the impacts of inflation.

“We’re just doing without some of the stuff that we used to be able to get and just try to make our meals stretch further,” she said.

Ladines is a single mother of four and takes care of her elderly parents. She says feeding a house of seven can be challenging.

“I have teenagers so they like frozen pizzas or my 16 year old likes chicken wings, that kind of stuff,” said Ladines. “We just have to make it more of a treat than just a regular meal. The cost of chicken wings have gone up double.”

Our Place has seen their numbers more than double since the pandemic. They used to serve 750 to 1,000 families a month prior, but now they’re seeing 4,000 families a month.

“So many of them have never visited food banks before and I’d like to encourage them to do so,” said Swanson. “It helps with your family budget of paying your rent or mortgage, and your gas to get to and from work, and then let us help with the rest.”

Our Place is open Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

