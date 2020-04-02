Majority of Spokane firefighters released from quarantine, 4 still isolated

SPOKANE, Wash. — Four Spokane firefighters remain in quarantine due to COVID-19 symptoms.

That number is down from the 33 firefighters who were originally quarantined two weeks ago.

Jamie McIntyre with the Spokane Fire Department said no firefighters are currently hospitalized and none have tested positive as of Thursday. The precautionary isolations come after firefighters assisted with members of the public displaying symptoms.

The four quarantined personnel are currently at Station 6 on the West Plains. Firefighters who regularly work in that station have been working out of Spokane County Fire District 10’s station down the street.

