Majority of City Hall campers move to property near 2nd and Thor

by Erin Robinson

Copyright 4 News Now

SPOKANE, Wash. – The majority of people who were camping outside of Spokane City Hall have moved to an area near 2nd and Thor.

The group had been camped out on the sidewalk since Friday as part of a protest supported by Jewel’s Helping Hands. They were told on Tuesday they must vacate the area by 10:46 a.m. Thursday or have their property removed by the city.

As of Thursday afternoon, all but a handful of people had moved to the property in east Spokane, which is owned by the Washington Department of Transportation.

The group of campers argues that the city does not have enough low-barrier shelter space for the area’s homeless population.

Today the people protesting in tents at City Hall have to leave by 10:45 this morning. They’re cleaning up with Jewels Helping Hands to move their belongings so they’re not thrown away.@kxly4news pic.twitter.com/0jBUqvTtv4 — Rania Kaur KXLY (@RaniaKaur) December 16, 2021

The city, however, said there has been bed space with Spokesman Brian Coddington saying open space has doubled since the protest started.

Bed space is tracked daily by the Community, Housing and Human Services department in this document:

2021 Shelter Capacity Report – 12.14.21 by Erin Robinson on Scribd

WSDOT said that as of now, they do not have plans to move campers from their property.

READ: People camping outside Spokane City Hall told to leave property by Thursday

PREVIOUS: People pitch tents at Spokane City Hall to advocate for homeless population

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.