Majorie Leila Loper

Site staff by Site staff

Marjorie Leila Loper, 93, of Kellogg, ID, passed to her rest on Februry 8, 2021 at The Schneidmiller Hospice House in Coeur d’Alene, ID, with family at her bedside. Marjorie was born on July 2, 1927 in Anaconda, MT to Herbert and Minnie Centers.

Marjorie had a beautiful singing voice and sang at an early age around Hamilton, MT where she grew up and that lead to her meeting and marrying Albert Christopherson. They had two children within three years, Herbert and Carolyn and then later divorced .Marjorie then met LaVern Loper and they married and some ten years later had a son, Vern Loper. They divorced and Marjorie remained single from then on devoting her time to church activities and the fun group of the Red Hat Ladies. She also worked many years at different jobs with the last for many years spent at Kellogg Plastics. She also spent a good amount of time traveling to many places with her daughter, Carolyn.

Marjorie was a talented sketcher and at one time loved her art classes until her hands became too crippled from arthritis. The family has many of her works to attest to her talents.

Marjorie was preceded in death by her father, Herbert who was a WWI veteran, her mother, Minnie, who passed when Marjorie was only seven, and her only sibling, Edith who left three children, Darlene, Wanda, and Mike.

Marjorie leaves behind her three children, Herbert (Peggy) Christopherson, of Coeur d’Alene, ID, Carolyn Christopherson of Coeur d’Alene, ID and Vern (Bridget) of Wallace, ID. She very much loved her grandchildren, Christopher Christopherson (Katrine), Mandi Willson (Leroy), Heidi (Richard), Chad Hauser, Joshua Hauser, Joe (Jody)Murinko, Sarah Warfield, and Vanessa Loper. Marjorie would be upset if we left out the great-grandchildren that she was so close with, Kendra, Colton, Hailey, Tyler, Dylan, Jaxson and Brooklyn. She did get to see pictures of her brand new great-great grandchild, Jeremiah, born to great-granddaughter, Kendra and Tyler Decker.

Her family wishes to thank Hospice for the great care of Marjorie and the support to all the family while they sat with their mother and grandmother that they loved so much!

Marjorie asked that in lieu of flowers for the memorial that will be coming later this spring, donations be made in her memory to the Adventist Development and Relief Agency (ADRA) by visiting www.adra.org . She, for many years, solicited funds at Christmas time for this relief agency.

Messages of condolence may be sent to Marjorie’s family online by visiting www.shoshonefuneralservice.com. Shoshone Funeral Services, Kellogg, is assisting the family with

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.