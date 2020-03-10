Major Crimes Detectives investigating body found on Farwell Road, Mead Schools on two hour delay
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Sheriff’s Office is investigating a body found at the intersection of Farwell and Pittsburg Tuesday morning.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, an AMR Ambulance Crew discovered the body at approximately 3:40 a.m.
Farwell is closed between Pittsburg and Newport Highway and all Mead Schools are on a two hour delay.
Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.
This is a developing story.
