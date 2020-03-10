Major Crimes Detectives investigating body found on Farwell Road, Mead Schools on two hour delay

Olivia Roberts by Olivia Roberts

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Sheriff’s Office is investigating a body found at the intersection of Farwell and Pittsburg Tuesday morning.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, an AMR Ambulance Crew discovered the body at approximately 3:40 a.m.

Farwell is closed between Pittsburg and Newport Highway and all Mead Schools are on a two hour delay.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Farwell/Pittsburg intersection closed to traffic, Farwell closed between Pittsburg & Newport Hwy. (Hwy. 2).

PLEASE avoid the area & seek alternate route for your morning commute. #SCSO #Spokane #SpokaneValley #CDA pic.twitter.com/BpQx5YNlxt — SpokaneSheriffOffice (@SpokaneSheriff) March 10, 2020

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.

This is a developing story.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.