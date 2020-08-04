Major Crimes Detectives arrest suspect in deadly shooting

SPOKANE, Wash. — A suspect in a deadly shooting at Morton and Nebraska has been arrested for murder.

Major Crimes Detectives arrested 22-year-old Bradley S. Willy for first degree murder on Monday.

The shooting took place on July 24, near 1200 E. Nebraska. Spokane Police Officers responded to the scene and located the victim in the alley behind the location. The victim, 38-year-old Lonnie Montoya, died at the scene.

No suspects were arrested on the day of the shooting. Detectives developed probable cause to arrest Willy for murder.

Willy was booked into the Spokane County Jail.

