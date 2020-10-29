Mailing your ballot through USPS, making sure it gets counted on time

SPOKANE, Wash. — A record amount of mail-in ballots have been returned so far in counties across the Spokane region.

With so many ballots coming in through the postal service, some of you may wonder if your vote will get counted on time.

In Spokane County alone, more than 200,000 ballots have been returned to the Spokane County Elections Office.

You can either drop off your ballot in a white elections drop box or mail it in a USPS bin.

As long as your ballot is postmarked by Nov. 3, it will be counted.

Ballots that come into the blue bin are taken out everyday, sorted at the distribution plant at the Spokane Int. Airport, taken to the downtown post office and then the Spokane County Elections Office.

To make sure it gets there, especially if you mail in your ballot on Election Day, check the collection time on the USPS bin to ensure it gets there by 8 p.m.

If you’re in North Idaho and are mailing in an absentee ballot through USPS, those ballots are sorted at the same distribution plant.

Absentee ballots need to be in the hands of Kootenai County election workers on Election Day, so the acting Spokane Postmaster, Jon Boone, recommends those ballots be mailed in the day before to make it in on time.

If you want to check if USPS has your ballot, you can sign up for Informed Delivery on the USPS website to track it every step of the way.

If suspect mail theft, you can call 1-800-ASK-USPS or your local post office.

